MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco

The 34-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from his remarkable journey in the second and third tiers of Spanish football.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 18:08 IST , Guwahati - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Born in Burgos, Michel Zabaco was signed up by Atletico Madrid youth academy at the age of 16.
FILE PHOTO: Born in Burgos, Michel Zabaco was signed up by Atletico Madrid youth academy at the age of 16. | Photo Credit: Michel Zabaco/ Twitter
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Born in Burgos, Michel Zabaco was signed up by Atletico Madrid youth academy at the age of 16. | Photo Credit: Michel Zabaco/ Twitter

Spanish centre-back Michel Zabaco, who is a product of the Atletico Madrid youth academy, has signed up for the NorthEast United FC for the upcoming season, the Highlanders announced on Thursday.

The 34-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from his remarkable journey in the second and third tiers of Spanish football.

Born in Burgos, Zabaco was signed up by Atletico Madrid youth academy at the age of 16.

He rose through the ranks, progressing from the club’s C team to the Atletico Madrid B team.

In 2012, Zabaco made the switch to Almeria, where he fought his way into the first team. Demonstrating his tenacity and skill, Zabaco played pivotal roles in securing promotions for his last three clubs, including his hometown team, Burgos FC.

Joining NorthEast United FC marks a new chapter for Zabaco, as he ventures outside of Spain for the first time.

“I have heard good things about the country, the Indian Super League, and about its great players, stadiums, and coaches. I am very excited... I believe it will be a remarkable season for all of us.” Head coach Juan Pedro Benali shared insights into the successful acquisition of his fellow compatriot.

“We were searching for a player with a fighting mentality, exceptional leadership skills, and vast experience,” the Spaniard said.

“Zabaco perfectly embodies these qualities, and his sense of responsibility will be invaluable. “Moreover, he will serve as a mentor to our young players, sharing his knowledge and expertise. That’s precisely why we brought him on board.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Michel Zabaco /

NorthEast United FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India eyes series sweep; Toss at 7:00 PM, playing XI, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco
    PTI
  3. Sathiyan: Hope I can peak again at right time heading into Asian Games
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India reaches 99 in latest FIFA rankings - what it means for World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia opens with a 1-0 win over Ireland, despite Sam Kerr’s absence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco
    PTI
  2. Five attackers to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA rankings: India placed 99th in latest update
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea
    AP
  5. Arsenal produces record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India eyes series sweep; Toss at 7:00 PM, playing XI, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco
    PTI
  3. Sathiyan: Hope I can peak again at right time heading into Asian Games
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. India reaches 99 in latest FIFA rankings - what it means for World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia opens with a 1-0 win over Ireland, despite Sam Kerr’s absence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment