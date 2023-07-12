MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC signs Costa Rica international Moya

Moya has previously played in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the Segunda Division in Spain and also in the top-flight league in Ukraine.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 17:23 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jonathan Moya in action during a Korean league match for FC Anyang.
Jonathan Moya in action during a Korean league match for FC Anyang. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jonathan Moya in action during a Korean league match for FC Anyang. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad FC signed Costa Rica international Jonathan Moya on Wednesday. The 31-year-old striker will join HFC after a two-year stint with FC Anyang in Korea.

Moya has previously played in the Costa Rican Primera Division, the Segunda Division in Spain and also in the top-flight league in Ukraine.

“I am very excited to join the team, and I want to thank the club for putting their faith in me. To the fans, I promise to give my 100% every time and together we will achieve some great things,” said Moya, who scored 28 goals for FC Anyang.

Speaking about the club’s latest recruitment, HFC head coach Conor Nestor said, “Moya’s signing is a major one for the club and the credit must go to our sporting director and the recruitment team who have been tracking the player for months. When I arrived to the club and I was told Jonathan was an option I was extremely pleased to get him on board. Now we must work hard as a team and staff to create some beautiful moments for our supporters.”

Moya was a part of the Costa Rica squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers and has 15 appearances for his country. He was also part of the squad that won the Copa Centroamericana in 2014.

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

Costa Rica

