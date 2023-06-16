ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs former Brisbane Roar striker Joe Knowles

Published : Jun 16, 2023 17:02 IST , Bhubaneshwar - 5 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joe Knowles and Pascal Struijk compete for the ball during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United. | Photo Credit: Chris Hyde/ Getty Images

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC (HFC) has completed the signing of Australian forward Joe Knowles on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

Knowles most recently played in the A-League, featuring 21 times for Brisbane Roar last season, scoring one goal and assisting three.

“The player completed the medical last week. The deal is done,” a source close to the player told Sportstar.

Starting his career with Perth Glory, Knowles joined the Roar last season after shining on trial, scoring the winner against Premier League side Leeds United in a pre-season friendly.

The forward, however, is most known for his remarkable contribution during his time with Oakleigh Cannons – a National Premier League (NPL) Victoria side – where he guided the team to its maiden NPL Championship title in 2022, scoring 13 times and being the joint-best player of the league, with Kaine Sheppard (Heidelberg United).

“He’s a striker. Joe has done brilliantly since he’s come in to the team in various positions. His work rate off the ball is superb and he provides quality going forward,” Warren Moon, the head coach of Brisbane Roar had said about Knowles.

Known for his witty positioning in open play, Knowles will add to the arsenal of HFC, which has seen an exodus after the end of the 2022-23 season.

HFC head coach, Manolo Marquez, who guided the team to its maiden ISL title in 2022, has joined FC Goa, Halicharan Narzary – who scored the winning penalty in that ISL final – has left for Bengaluru FC, midfielder Borja Herrera has joined East Bengal and forward Joel Chianese is set to leave for free.

In the 2022-23 season, Hyderabad FC was eliminated from ISL, with a 4-3 loss on penalties to ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) in the semifinal and also lost out on a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup with a 1-3 loss on penalties to the same opponent.

With the club looking for a new era in the 2023-24 season, Knowles may just be the perfect fit for the Nizams to climb its way back to glory.