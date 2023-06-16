Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly

People have rushed to snap up more than 60,000 tickets for the sell-out Monday clash between Indonesia and World Cup winners Argentina after Messi’s face was plastered across advertising for the event.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 11:53 IST , Jakarta - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lionel Messi reacts during the international friendly match against Australia at Workers Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023.
Lionel Messi reacts during the international friendly match against Australia at Workers Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi reacts during the international friendly match against Australia at Workers Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indonesian fans of Lionel Messi expressed dismay Friday after the star pulled out of a friendly in Jakarta, including one making a 12-hour boat and plane journey to the game who accused organisers of false advertising.

People have rushed to snap up more than 60,000 tickets for the sell-out Monday clash between Indonesia and World Cup winners Argentina after Messi’s face was plastered across advertising for the event.

ALSO READ
Brazilian court moves ahead on rape case against Robinho

But following days of speculation, fans in the football-mad country received bad news on Thursday that their hero would not play.

“I’m feeling sad and disappointed, mixed emotions,” 31-year-old shop owner Surya Wijaya Ang told AFP from the remote island of Banda Neira in the eastern province of Maluku.

“This was the biggest chance for me to see Messi play in person.”

On Thursday the Argentina side beat Australia in another friendly in the Chinese capital Beijing, with head coach Lionel Scaloni confirming that Messi would not make the Indonesian leg of their Asian tour.

Having become a major fan of Messi during the star’s time at Barcelona, Ang has amassed a collection of around 200 jerseys adorned with his name.

He is planning to take a boat to the eastern Indonesian city of Ambon before catching a four-hour flight to Jakarta to attend the match.

Ang sold seven shirts from his wider jersey collection to pay for the 1.2 million rupiah ($80) match ticket, a steep price in the lower-middle-income country.

‘Marketing strategy’

The Messi fanatic is aggrieved and said organisers had seemingly promised an appearance by the superstar.

“Messi is an icon and you can say that 90 percent of the tickets were sold because of Messi,” he said.

“This was a marketing strategy for them.”

Other Indonesians took to social media to convey disappointment, with one offering to sell two tickets “because Messi is not coming”.

ALSO READ
Pulisic scores twice as US beats Mexico 3-0 in CONCACAF Nations League

A video posted on Twitter showed a fan singing a guitar ballad with the lyrics: “Why don’t you come to Indonesia? Why you don’t come, oh Mr Messi?”

Another wrote: “This is the end of my idolising him... we won’t beg him to come.”

Indonesian football has been enduring a year of crises with a deadly stadium crush and losing the rights to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Despite having his Messi hopes dashed, Ang said he would travel to the capital for the game anyway.

“I’ve come this far, so I will still be going,” he said.

“Maybe I will see Lionel Scaloni,” he added, laughing.

Related Topics

Indonesia /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly
    AFP
  2. Pakistan football team’s hopes for competing in SAFF championships boosted following NOC
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Dilip Tirkey, JSP Foundation launch programme to promote hockey among tribal kids
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Spain tour crucial for Asian Games preparations, says Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manju Rani wins women’s 35km race walk but fails to breach Asiad qualifying mark
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pakistan football team’s hopes for competing in SAFF championships boosted following NOC
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly
    AFP
  3. Brazilian court moves ahead on rape case against Robinho
    AP
  4. Pulisic scores twice as US beats Mexico 3-0 in CONCACAF Nations League
    AP
  5. Confident Canada move into Nations League final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly
    AFP
  2. Pakistan football team’s hopes for competing in SAFF championships boosted following NOC
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Dilip Tirkey, JSP Foundation launch programme to promote hockey among tribal kids
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Spain tour crucial for Asian Games preparations, says Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manju Rani wins women’s 35km race walk but fails to breach Asiad qualifying mark
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment