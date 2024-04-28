MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Sunday, April 28. 

Published : Apr 28, 2024 13:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Velavan Senthilkumar in action during the 79th National Singles Squash Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

SQUASH

Velavan storms into Batch Open squash final in Paris

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to his career 12 th Professional Squash Association final at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger Tour event in Paris.

The top-seeded Indian, ranked 58 in the world, defeated Hong Kong’s Andes Ling 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes in the semifinal on Saturday, and will take on Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

- Team Sportstar

