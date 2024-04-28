Indian sports wrap, April 28: Velavan Senthilkumar enters Batch Open squash final

SQUASH

Velavan storms into Batch Open squash final in Paris

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to his career 12 th Professional Squash Association final at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger Tour event in Paris.

The top-seeded Indian, ranked 58 in the world, defeated Hong Kong’s Andes Ling 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes in the semifinal on Saturday, and will take on Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

- Team Sportstar