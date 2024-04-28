ISL 2023-24: Captain Ryan Edwards extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2025

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday, skipper Ryan Edwards has singed a contract extension with the club, extending his stay to 2025.
The Liverpool-born defender becomes only the second foreigner to be retained by the club in 4 years after Rafael Crivellaro. Edwards was named club captain for the 2023/24 season and made 25 appearances in all competitions including two goals and an assist.
“Ryan’s extension is already one of the biggest signings for the upcoming season. It was important that we kept someone who knows what we’re doing at this club and where we want to take it. What often goes unnoticed as well is that he’s loved by everyone at the club and the boys look to him as the leadership figure in the dressing room. I truly believe he can grow as a captain and a player at Chennaiyin,” head coach Owen Coyle said.
Edwards previously turned out for Scottish side Dundee United where he made 112 appearances and scored eight goals over three seasons in all competitions; including 92 appearances in the Scottish first division.
On committing to the club for another year, Ryan Edwards said, “I’m looking forward to another season in ISL and after a good first step in qualifying for the playoffs, hopefully this time I can help lead the team towards winning some silverware.”
