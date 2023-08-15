MagazineBuy Print

The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa

Habib, who passed away aged 74 in Hyderabad on Tuesday, was one of the most prominent players in the Kolkata maidan circuit in the 1970s.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:40 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shyam Thapa (left) and Md. Habib were an integral part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in 1970 and 1971, respectively.
Shyam Thapa (left) and Md. Habib were an integral part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in 1970 and 1971, respectively. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Shyam Thapa (left) and Md. Habib were an integral part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in 1970 and 1971, respectively. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Indian national team forward and Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa said that the death of Mohammed Habib felt very personal for him.

Habib, who passed away aged 74 in Hyderabad on Tuesday, was one of the most prominent players in the Kolkata maidan circuit in the 1970s, playing for all the big three in the city, namely East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

“The passing away of Habib is a personal loss for me. I have very fond memories of playing with Habib. He was a great fighter and despite his relatively small frame was all about fortitude when he was on the pitch,” Thapa, who had been a teammate of Habib at the club as well as national level, told Sportstar.

“His level of motivation is hard to come by as he would always tell us to go for it whatever the stature of the opposition.”

The most important memory of the duo in the Indian football circle, however, is a goal by each of the two against Cosmos, featuring Brazilian legend Pele in 1977.

RELATED: Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74

“It will remain one of my greatest moments and which was appreciated by Pele himself at the end of the match, hugging me and wishing me the best of luck wishes,” Habib had once told Sportstar in one of his interviews.

Thapa and Habib were an integral part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Asian Games and the Merdeka Cup in 1970 and 1971, respectively.

“I can vividly remember his performance in the 1970 Asian Games when we were the youngsters in the team and were overjoyed to win the Bronze. We played many tournaments for India and also for our club East Bengal.

“In Kolkata, where he spent the best part of his career, he was popular as ‘Bade Mian’ and would remain the voice of wisdom during the matches. We used to travel to the ground together in public transport and would enjoy the wishes and advice of the fans which would charge us up to give our best in the match,” Thapa added.

  Kevin De Bruyne ruled out with long-term injury, says Man City manager Guardiola
    Team Sportstar
  Neymar quits PSG to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, overtakes Lukaku in cumulative transfer fee
    Team Sportstar
  VIDEO | Asian Champions Trophy review: Asian Games lessons; did Chennai ace hosting duties and more
    Team Sportstar
  FIDE World Cup: Arjun leads Pragg; Carlsen stops Gukesh; Vidit, Caruana held
    Rakesh Rao
  FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
'I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters' — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — 'Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart'

Jonathan Selvaraj
  The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal looks to seal quarterfinal spot against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

