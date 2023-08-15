MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup: FC Goa aiming for big win against Downtown Heroes

The Manolo Marquez-managed Goa is in an unenviable position after dropping points in its previous game against NorthEast United FC, meaning qualification is no longer in its hands.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa needs a big win against its Kashmiri opponents to give itself a chance to make it to the knockout stage.
FC Goa needs a big win against its Kashmiri opponents to give itself a chance to make it to the knockout stage. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FC Goa needs a big win against its Kashmiri opponents to give itself a chance to make it to the knockout stage. | Photo Credit: PTI

FC Goa will play its final Group D game in the Durand Cup against Downtown Heroes of Kashmir in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday.

The Manolo Marquez-managed Goa is in an unenviable position after dropping points in its previous game against NorthEast United FC, meaning qualification is no longer in its hands.

READ MORE | East Bengal looks to seal quarterfinal spot against Punjab FC

A win against Downtown Heroes, preferably a big one, is needed for Gaurs to make a shout for the knockout stage.

“Not getting the three points against NorthEast United means that tomorrow’s game against Downtown Heroes becomes a must-win affair. We are, however, confident that we can do that. We want to win the title, not just qualify for the knockouts, and we want to show this intent when we take to the pitch tomorrow,” said Udanta Singh ahead of the game.

The fact that the Gaurs put six past Shillong Lajong, against whom the side from Kashmir went down 1-2, despite Shillong having been reduced to 10-men for most periods of the game, doesn’t augur well for Downtown Heroes.

Even for the Heros nothing short of a win will suffice to stay alive in the tournament.

