Durand Cup: FC Goa aiming for big win against Downtown Heroes

FC Goa will play its final Group D game in the Durand Cup against Downtown Heroes of Kashmir in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday.

The Manolo Marquez-managed Goa is in an unenviable position after dropping points in its previous game against NorthEast United FC, meaning qualification is no longer in its hands.

A win against Downtown Heroes, preferably a big one, is needed for Gaurs to make a shout for the knockout stage.

“Not getting the three points against NorthEast United means that tomorrow’s game against Downtown Heroes becomes a must-win affair. We are, however, confident that we can do that. We want to win the title, not just qualify for the knockouts, and we want to show this intent when we take to the pitch tomorrow,” said Udanta Singh ahead of the game.

The fact that the Gaurs put six past Shillong Lajong, against whom the side from Kashmir went down 1-2, despite Shillong having been reduced to 10-men for most periods of the game, doesn’t augur well for Downtown Heroes.

Even for the Heros nothing short of a win will suffice to stay alive in the tournament.