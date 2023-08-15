Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal looks to seal quarterfinal spot against Punjab FC

Emami East Bengal will look to continue its new-found winning momentum in the Kolkata derby as it takes the pitch against Punjab FC in its final group-stage game in the Durand Cup 2023.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade beat arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the first time in four years, with Nandhakumar Sekar scoring the winner at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“It felt surreal to win the derby in front of our fans on Saturday. The kind of support we got that day was spectacular and it was one of the prime reasons why the boys felt more motivated to give their best on the pitch,” Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of EBFC told reporters.

East Bengal had started its Durand Cup campaign this year, with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army Football Team where it allowed two late goals to drop points.

In its second game, it looked to have contained that tendency, ensuring a clean sheet – the first one for former Kerala Blasters Prabhsukhan Gill at the club.

Before its clash against Punjab, EBFC has also been bolstered with the inclusion of Cleiton Silva, the club’s highest goalscorer last season and Spanish centre-back Jose Antonio Pardo.

“The derby win is past now and our focus has shifted to our next match against Punjab FC, which is going to be a virtual knockout for us. We have been trying to analyse our mistakes and see where we can improve,” Cuadrat added.

Punjab, formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, comes into the game as the bottom-placed club in the group.

After a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan, followed by a goalless draw to BAFT, the I-League 2022-23 Champion is on the verge of a group-stage exit and will look for a win to increase its chances of progressing as a second-placed team from the group.

“We are facing one of the biggest clubs in India and we recognize the difficulties of the game. East Bengal has a squad full of quality players and is coming after a massive victory against Mohun Bagan, so, they are definitely in good morale,” Punjab’s head coach Staikos Vergatis said before the match.

“From our side, we are taking the game very seriously irrespective of the outcome. We have analyzed the opponent and are entirely focused on the game to present a good challenge to East Bengal.”

A win here would seal a quarterfinal spot for East Bengal since 2019 when it had lost to eventual champion Gokulam Kerala 3-2 on penalties.

For Punjab, it will be another chance to rub shoulders with Indian Super League clubs before its maiden ISL campaign begins later this year.

The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan with the kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm.