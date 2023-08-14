MagazineBuy Print

AIFF to look into ways of allowing OCI, PIO footballers to represent Indian national teams

As per law, Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin are not allowed to represent India in international sports. The AIFF’s task force will collect data and open up a dialogue to look for ways to allow them to play for Indian national teams.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 13:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kalyan Chaubey, President of the AIFF, during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Monday formed a task force to evaluate footballers who are Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

“The Task Force’s primary objective will be to collect data on footballers who are either Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO). It is a matter of great pride for us that many such footballers are playing in different countries with distinction and have made a name for themselves in the tough world of professional football,” Chaubey said.

“We are aware that as per the existing law of the land, OCIs and PIOs are not allowed to represent India in international sporting events unless they adopt Indian citizenship. However, if we want to open up a dialogue and look into various ways of allowing such players to represent the Indian Football Teams, then we need concrete and comprehensive data to back up our arguments, which is why we have constituted this Task Force. We will first form a comprehensive database on the OCI and PIO footballers around the world, and then look for the best possible ways to use such players to take Indian football forward,” he added.

The task force, chaired by Punjab Football Association President Samir Thapar, will submit its report by January 31, 2024.

