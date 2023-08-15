ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal

Kerala Blasters FC signed Montenegrin centre-back Milos Drincic on a one-year deal for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 24-year-old has already amassed close to 230 appearances across the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus.

“I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, and I hope to make it a memorable one. I assure you I will be giving it my all both on and off the pitch,” the defender said after joining the club.

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016.

A string of consistent and dominant performances in the top division earned him a move to Sutjeska Niksic in 2021. Milos won his first silverware that very year, winning the National Championship and becoming a mainstay in the side which won the league the next season as well.

Drincic has previously competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers and was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.

“Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for - fighter mentality, peak age, playing in a top European league, and great ambition to represent Kerala Blasters. Though it took some time, I’m glad we have Milos with us,” Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said.

The Montenegrin is set to don the number 15 jersey this season and will join the Blasters camp in Kolkata.