MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal

The 24-year-old has previously competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers and was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 18:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016.
Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Milos Drincic
infoIcon

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Milos Drincic

Kerala Blasters FC signed Montenegrin centre-back Milos Drincic on a one-year deal for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The 24-year-old has already amassed close to 230 appearances across the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus.

“I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, and I hope to make it a memorable one. I assure you I will be giving it my all both on and off the pitch,” the defender said after joining the club.

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016.

RELATED: ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan swaps veteran Pritam Kotal for Sahal Abdul Samad

A string of consistent and dominant performances in the top division earned him a move to Sutjeska Niksic in 2021. Milos won his first silverware that very year, winning the National Championship and becoming a mainstay in the side which won the league the next season as well.

Drincic has previously competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers and was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.

“Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for - fighter mentality, peak age, playing in a top European league, and great ambition to represent Kerala Blasters. Though it took some time, I’m glad we have Milos with us,” Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said.

The Montenegrin is set to don the number 15 jersey this season and will join the Blasters camp in Kolkata.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Football /

Kerala Blasters /

Montenegro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  3. AIFF to look into ways of allowing OCI, PIO footballers to represent Indian national teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC looks for quarterfinal spot; Bengaluru to face Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gokulam Kerala pips Kerala Blasters 4-3 to win Kerala derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment