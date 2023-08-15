MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74

Habib represented India in many international tournaments from 1965-76. He was considered by many experts as one of the best players the country has ever produced.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 19:05 IST , Hyderabad - 3 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Md. Habib was an important member of the Indian national team that won the Pesta Sukan Cup in 1971 and finished third in the Merdeka Cup and the Asiad in the year before.
Md. Habib was an important member of the Indian national team that won the Pesta Sukan Cup in 1971 and finished third in the Merdeka Cup and the Asiad in the year before. | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Md. Habib was an important member of the Indian national team that won the Pesta Sukan Cup in 1971 and finished third in the Merdeka Cup and the Asiad in the year before. | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV/The Hindu

Mohammed Habib, the playmaker par excellence in the history of Indian football is no more. He was 74 and suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s syndrome for the last couple of years.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Habib represented India in many international tournaments from 1965-76. He was considered by many experts as one of the best players the country has ever produced.

He was also a bronze medallist in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok led by his fellow Hyderabadi Syed Nayeemuddin and managed by the great P.K. Banerjee.

Syed Nayeemuddin, Mohammed Habib and Victor Amalraj at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad.
Syed Nayeemuddin, Mohammed Habib and Victor Amalraj at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Syed Nayeemuddin, Mohammed Habib and Victor Amalraj at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam/The Hindu

One of the highest points of Habib’s career was when he played for Mohun Bagan against the visiting Cosmos Club which also featured the legendary Pele in 1977 in a ‘friendly’.

“It will remain one of my greatest moments and which was appreciated by Pele himself at the end of the match, hugging me and wishing me best of luck wishes,” Habib had once told Sportstar in one of his interviews.

During many conversations over the years, Habib always took pride in reminding me that it was with great pride that he wore the jersey of Mohammedan Sporting whom he joined in 1971.

For 17 long seasons starting from 1966-77, Habib, despite his diminutive nature, was a stalwart walking on the football grounds in Kolkata, according to former India captain and Hyderabadi Victor Amalraj.

Habib was also instrumental in shaping the Tata Football Academy into a force to reckon with his sincerity, passion and professionalism.

Habib (right) in action for Mohun Bagan against East Bengal’s Chinmoy Chatterjee, during the Calcutta Senior Division football league.
Habib (right) in action for Mohun Bagan against East Bengal’s Chinmoy Chatterjee, during the Calcutta Senior Division football league. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
lightbox-info

Habib (right) in action for Mohun Bagan against East Bengal’s Chinmoy Chatterjee, during the Calcutta Senior Division football league. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

In fact, Habib’s younger brother Mohammed Akbar was also a brilliant footballer who dominated the Kolkata maidan for a long time.

“It is a sad feeling to see him suffering from this syndrome for he was such a gifted footballer who on his day was the most-dreaded striker, mentored and moulded in his latter half of his career by the great P.K. Banerjee,” Amalraj recalled.

ALSO READ: East Bengal in Durand Cup: A look at Durand Cup titles won by EBFC before clash against Mohun Bagan

“I have seen fans mob Habib in Kolkata where he is some sort of a God given his awesome reputation as a player. Not many be aware that Habib, a product of City College Old Boys (Hyderabad), pushed East Bengal to new heights of excellence helping it win almost every major trophy in the early ‘70s’ said the former international, who had the distinction of leading all the three big clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

“I learnt many tricks from Habib bhai,” said an emotional Amalraj.

East Bengal forward Habib beats Pratap Ghosh of Mohun Bagan to give his team a 1-0 in the finals during the Fourth Federation Football Championship in Kolkata on May 08, 1980.
East Bengal forward Habib beats Pratap Ghosh of Mohun Bagan to give his team a 1-0 in the finals during the Fourth Federation Football Championship in Kolkata on May 08, 1980. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
lightbox-info

East Bengal forward Habib beats Pratap Ghosh of Mohun Bagan to give his team a 1-0 in the finals during the Fourth Federation Football Championship in Kolkata on May 08, 1980. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Interestingly, Habib had great influence on even Amalraj with the latter playing under him and also vice-versa between 1978-82. “I have learnt many tricks from Habib Bhai,” he says.

Telangana Football Association President Mohd Ali Rafath, Secretary G. Palguna, TFA chairman and also the owner of Sreenidi FC Dr K.T. Mahi, and Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni were among those who expressed condolences.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan /

Mohammedan SC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
    PTI
  3. Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. The demise of Mohammed Habib a personal loss to me: Mohun Bagan legend Shyam Thapa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal looks to seal quarterfinal spot against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs centre-back Milos Drincic from Montenegro on one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
    PTI
  3. Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment