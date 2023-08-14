MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game

Despite boasting a high-profile roster, the Indian Super League (ISL) champions failed to impress, losing to arch-rivals East Bengal 0-1 in a Durand Cup derby on Saturday.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 19:22 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Anwar Ali, Head Coach Juan Ferrando, Mchhindra FC (Nepal) head coach Kishor Kumar KC and player Bishal Sherstha during a press conference ahead of the AFC preliminary stage match.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Anwar Ali, Head Coach Juan Ferrando, Mchhindra FC (Nepal) head coach Kishor Kumar KC and player Bishal Sherstha during a press conference ahead of the AFC preliminary stage match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Anwar Ali, Head Coach Juan Ferrando, Mchhindra FC (Nepal) head coach Kishor Kumar KC and player Bishal Sherstha during a press conference ahead of the AFC preliminary stage match. | Photo Credit: PTI

A derby loss is not an ideal preparation for Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of its AFC Cup campaign and coach Juan Ferrando on Monday sought some “more time” for the star-studded side to come on its own.

Despite boasting a high-profile roster, the Indian Super League (ISL) champions failed to impress, losing to arch-rivals East Bengal 0-1 in a Durand Cup derby on Saturday, ending its eight-match winning streak spanning over four years.

“We can’t change the past, we try to learn and improve,” the Spaniard said in a media interaction ahead of its AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2 match against Macchindra FC of Nepal slated here on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan has in its ranks, national team players like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali. It also has a top foreign line-up in Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous, among others.

But it is yet to blend as a team and has looked rusty so far in the three matches of the season-opener Durand Cup.

“The players like Cummings, Armando came last week, they need time to adapt. I know everyone is excited about Cummings and Armando. It’s normal. They players need time and are training to work like a team.

“Don’t forget, it’s difficult to come to India, the mentality, the culture, a lot of things change. It’s necessary to trust in the process and go step by step.

“Game by game, we will be improve. The most important thing is the process. I’m sure in the next match our performance would be much better,” he added.

It also has a new addition in the team think tank, having roped in its former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the most successful ISL coach having guided the erstwhile ATK FC to two ISL titles and one runners-up finish, as technical director.

Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby after four years

“We are talking about football all the time, and how to improve. The club is thinking in one way, one process. The job of the new technical director and coach is trying to find the way. It’s impossible to improve in 2-3 days, we need time.”

Anwar ‘Living a dream’

Ferrando was accompanied by the 22-year-old centre back Anwar Ali, who was signed this season after his exploits in India’s Intercontinental and SAFF Championships triumphs.

Anwar had come to the limelight in India’s U-17 World Cup campaign in 2017 but a heart ailment in 2019 saw the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ban him from playing.

But the Delhi High Court gave a verdict in Anwar’s favour, allowing him to ply his trade in professional football.

“It’s dream to play for this club. Every footballer wants to play for this club. I want to play like same, like how I was playing before,” Anwar said.

Playing his first derby in front of a packed crowd of 50,000-plus, Anwar found it difficult to process.

“It was my first derby. It’s very difficult for me also, so many people supporting us. The result was not good but I was happy after the game because I enjoyed a lot, the atmosphere. I want to tell the fans that in the upcoming games, we will do better,” he said.

Ready to give his A-game against the Nepal outfit, he said: “We are all ready, it will be a big and tough game. Boys are really excited to play this game, we are looking forward.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

AFC Cup /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Anwar Ali

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
  4. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
  5. VIDEO: Sankar Muthusamy’s badminton ascent- A European sojourn, money matters and more
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  2. AIFF to look into ways of allowing OCI, PIO footballers to represent Indian national teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC looks for quarterfinal spot; Bengaluru to face Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gokulam Kerala pips Kerala Blasters 4-3 to win Kerala derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Ivan Vukomanovic not there in Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando seeks more time for players to adapt, bring their A-game
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
  4. Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign
    AFP
  5. VIDEO: Sankar Muthusamy’s badminton ascent- A European sojourn, money matters and more
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment