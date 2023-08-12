East Bengal in Durand Cup: A look at Durand Cup titles won by EBFC before clash against Mohun Bagan

East Bengal will look to find its first win in the Kolkata derby in over four years as it plays Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two Kolkata clubs are the most successful ones in the competition’s history, with each of them winning the Durand Cup 16 times each. Ahead of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in Durand Cup 2023, here’s a look at all 16 titles East Bengal has won so far.

1951: East Bengal vs Rajasthan Army

October 21, 1951: East Bengal 1—1 RAC (P. Venkatesh; Sheoo Mewalal)

October 22, 1951: East Bengal 2—1 RAC (Ahmed Khan, P. Venkatesh; Raman)

President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad giving away the Durand Cup to B. Bose, captain of the East Bengal team in Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

1952-53: East Bengal vs Hyderabad City Police

November 23, 1952: East Bengal 1—0 Hyderabad CP (P. Venkatesh)

Venkatesh, captain of the East Bengal team, receiving the trophy from Mr. B. M. Patel, Defence Secretary, Government of India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

3. 1956-57: East Bengal vs Hyderabad City Police

January 5, 1957: East Bengal 2—0 Hyderabad CP (Balasubramaniam, Musa Ghazi)

East Bengal’s Mariappa Kempaiah in action against Hyderabad Police in the Durand Cup final. EBFC won the final 2-0. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

4. 1960-61: EastBengal vs Mohun Bagan – Joint Champions

January 18, 1961: East Bengal 1—1 Mohun Bagan (Arun Ghosh; Amiya Banerjee)

January 19, 1961: East Bengal 0—0 Mohun Bagan

Ram Bahadur and Chuni Goswami, who led East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, pose after the inconclusive replayed Durand Cup final at New Delhi. The teams shared the trophy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

5. 1967-68: East Bengal vs Bengal Nagpur Railways

January 11, 1968: East Bengal 1—0 BNR (Md. Habib)

P. Sinha, captain of the East Bengal team, receiving the Durand Cup trophy from the Indian President Dr. Zakir Husain, in Delhi on January 11, 1968. East Bengal beat Nagpur Railways. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

6. 1970-71: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

February 4, 1971: East Bengal 2—0 Mohun Bagan (Md. Habib 2)

East Bengal’s Habib (left) and Jamshed Nassiri in action. Habib scored a brace to seal the Durand Cup title for EBFC. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

7. 1972-73: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

January 11, 1973: East Bengal 0—0 Mohun Bagan

January 12, 1973: East Bengal 1—0 Mohun Bagan (Md. Habib)

Picture shows Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw presenting the Durand trophy to Sudhir Karmakar, the skipper of the East Bengal team. East Bengal triumphed over Mohun Bagan with a goal scored through a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

8. 1978-79: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

January 17, 1979: East Bengal 3—0 Mohun Bagan (Surajit Sengupta, Mihir Bose, Tapan Das)

East Bengal players with the Durand football Trophy after beating Mohun Bagan 3-0 at New Delhi on January 17, 1979. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

9. 1982-83: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan – Joint Champions

February 10, 1983: East Bengal 0—0 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan emerged joint champions from a goal-less final in the Durand football tournament in New Delhi on February 10, 1983. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

10. 1989-90: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

December 30, 1989: East Bengal 0—0 Mohun Bagan; East Bengal won 3-1 on penalties

A jubilant East Bengal team with the Durand Cup trophy. Mohun Bagan lost the closely contested final in the tie-breaker. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

11. 1990-91: East Bengal vs Mahindra & Mahindra

October 23, 1990: East Bengal 3—2 Mahindra & Mahindra (Krishanu Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Kuljit Singh; Mushtaq Ali, Nandu Kotia)

The Vice-President, Mr. S. D. Sharma, presenting the Durand Cup to the East Bengal team in New Delhi on Tuesday (From left) skipper Anirudh Kolay, Kuljit Singh and Mastan Ahmed. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

12. 1991-92: East Bengal vs Border Security Force

October 29, 1991: East Bengal 1—1 BSF (Tushar Rakshit; Nirmaljit Singh); East Bengal won 4-2 on penalties

Members of the victorious East Bengal team with the Chief of Air Staff. Air Chief Marshall N. C. Suri (standing fourth from left) after clinching the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

13. 1993-94: East Bengal vs Punjab State Electricity Board

November 10, 1993: East Bengal 1—0 PSEB (Sanjay Majhi)

Members of the victorious East Bengal team, with the Durand Cup and the Simla Trophy, at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. At extreme left is the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral V.S. Shekawat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

14. 1995-96: East Bengal vs Tata Football Academy

6 January 1996: East Bengal 0—0 TFA; East Bengal won 4-3 on penalties

The victorious East Bengal learn which won the Durand Cup, brating Tata Football Academy in the final in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

15. 2002-03: East Bengal vs Army XI

January 10, 2003: East Bengal 3—0 Army XI (Mike Okoro, Kalia Kulothungan, Douglas Silva)

The East Bengal Team which won the Durand Cup final in New Delhi celebrates with the trophy after beating Army XI | Photo Credit: The Hindu/S. Subramanium

16. 2004-05: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

10 November 2004: East Bengal 2—1 Mohun Bagan (Chandan Das 2; Douglas o.g.)