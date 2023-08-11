MagazineBuy Print

India’s Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

The extension of Chouhan’s contract comes after her ‘continued good performance during a second edition of the Elite Women’s Trials’, a release said.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 15:38 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian footballer Jyoti Chouhan.
Indian footballer Jyoti Chouhan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment
infoIcon

Indian footballer Jyoti Chouhan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Indian football player Jyoti Chouhan renewed contract with Croatian Club WFC Dinamo Zagreb for one more season on Friday.

The extension of Chouhan’s contract comes after her ‘continued good performance during a second edition of the Elite Women’s Trials’, a release said.

The trials were organised by the Women in Sports Forum in association with the AMPL Foundation & Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI).

Chouhan had joined the Croatian club in the first edition of the trials held last year in June.

The second edition of the trials witnessed 27 women football players auditioning for five clubs from Australia and two from Europe.

“The head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and Marbella FC of Spain had come down to AIFF’s National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata at the end of June to conduct the trials,” the release informed.

RELATED | From India to Croatia: Jyoti Chouhan charts new territories for Indian football in Europe

Chouhan is the first Indian women player to have netted a hat-trick in top-flight football when she achieved the feat this year in May, scoring for WFC Dinamo Zagreb against ZNK Agram in the Croatian league.

“Last season was a learning one and eye opener for me while this season I am looking to do my best to take the team higher up the table and push for glory,” Chouhan said.

The head coach and sports director of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb said the club would want to support the 23-year-old after her performances in the first season.

“I am very pleased to see Jyoti being called up for the National camp after her performance at Dinamo last season,” she added.

“This is exactly what we aim to achieve in Women in Sports by having Indian sportspeople play at the highest level they can,” Sanaya the founder of Women in Sports said.

