MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Klopp confirms Liverpool and Brighton agreement for Moises Caicedo transfer

Caicedo’s move would complete a huge offseason overhaul of Liverpool’s midfield, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 15:18 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

AP
Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who is good on the ball, covers ground quickly and is an intense presser. 
Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who is good on the ball, covers ground quickly and is an intense presser.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who is good on the ball, covers ground quickly and is an intense presser.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool has reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

The deal is worth a reported 110 million pounds ($140 million), which would be a record fee for a transfer in Britain.

“The deal with the club (Brighton) is agreed,” Klopp said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s opening Premier League game at Chelsea on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has yet to agree personal terms or undertake a medical examination.

Caicedo’s move would complete a huge offseason overhaul of Liverpool’s midfield, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister — also from Brighton — and Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. Five midfielders, notably Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, have left Anfield this summer.

READ: Premier League: How will Liverpool line up in the 2023-24 season?

It would surpass the initial fee of 100 million pounds, plus add-ons, that Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice last month. That initial fee was the same as the British-record sum that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

It continues an extraordinary and rapid rise for Caicedo, who has only played one full season for Brighton after joining from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in 2021. He spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Beerschot in Belgium.

He quickly became one of the most sought-after midfielders in English football, with Chelsea retaining a long-time interest and making multiple offers this offseason — only to seemingly be beaten to Caicedo’s signature by Liverpool.

Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who is good on the ball, covers ground quickly and is an intense presser. They are all attributes desired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will hope his rejigged midfield can spark a renewed bid for the title after his team finished outside the top four last season.

If the transfer goes through, Brighton will have received around 150 million pounds ($190 million) from Liverpool this summer for Mac Allister and Caicedo, continuing its policy of buying cheaply — using its enviable global scouting network — and selling for big fees.

Related stories

Related Topics

Moises Caicedo /

Liverpool /

Brighton and Hove Albion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sweden beats Japan 2-1, sets up Women’s World Cup semifinal with Spain
    AP
  2. Klopp confirms Liverpool and Brighton agreement for Moises Caicedo transfer
    AP
  3. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of match to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire in Women’s Hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup quarterfinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs China for 5th spot Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE Score: India takes on Japan, Malaysia vs Korea in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Klopp confirms Liverpool and Brighton agreement for Moises Caicedo transfer
    AP
  2. Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup quarterfinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders
    AP
  4. Premier League: How will Chelsea line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli signs Sweden midfielder Cajuste from Reims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sweden beats Japan 2-1, sets up Women’s World Cup semifinal with Spain
    AP
  2. Klopp confirms Liverpool and Brighton agreement for Moises Caicedo transfer
    AP
  3. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of match to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire in Women’s Hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs Charlotte LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup quarterfinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs China for 5th spot Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE Score: India takes on Japan, Malaysia vs Korea in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment