MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources

The Qatar-owned club is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future at his hometown club.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 23:24 IST , GENEVA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (right) celebrates with PSG’s Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg.
FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (right) celebrates with PSG’s Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (right) celebrates with PSG’s Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg. | Photo Credit: AP

Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke on Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before the team begins its French title defence. His expected preference is a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($244 million) six years ago.

The Qatar-owned club is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future at his hometown club.

New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media on Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday.

Enrique coached Neymar for some of the Brazilian’s peak years at Barcelona. A storied forward line of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez fired Barcelona to a treble-winning season of Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Cup in 2014-15.

Eight years later, it is unclear Enrique sees Neymar as key to his plans in Paris despite Messi’s summer departure to Inter Miami and doubts about Mbappé.

Mbappé has been banished from first-team training in an open dispute with PSG over his wish to play out the final season of his contract and join Real Madrid as a free agent next year.

PSG has said it cannot let Mbappé leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract.

Though PSG accepted a world-record bid of 300 million euros ($330 million) for Mbappé from Al Hilal, the France star declined to meet the Saudi Arabian club’s officials in Paris.

The Saudi Pro League is also a possible destination for Neymar with state-backed clubs easily able to afford the transfer fee and salary he would command.

Barcelona used close to half of the sum it received for Neymar in 2017 to buy Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund. The France forward is now being strongly linked this month to joining PSG — possibly replacing Neymar for a second time.

PSG also has signed Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica with an option to buy outright.

Related stories

Related Topics

Neymar /

PSG /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Lionel Messi /

Barcelona /

Kylian Mbappe /

Luis Enrique /

Champions League /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  2. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
  4. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  2. Durand Cup: Punjab FC, Bangladesh Army FT play out a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at PSG and will run out his contract: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro league set to kick off new dawn for football
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  2. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
  4. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  5. BWF World Championships draw: Sindhu awarded bye in first round, Srikanth to start campaign by taking on Nishimoto
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment