MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: How can Manchester City line up in Premier League 2023-24?

Manchester City, having won its fifth Premier League title in six years and the continental treble last season, will hope to continue the same momentum in the 2023-24 season.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 18:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pep Guardiola, who helped Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League for the first time, will look for a new squad, hoping to defend the UCL as well as the League title.
Pep Guardiola, who helped Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League for the first time, will look for a new squad, hoping to defend the UCL as well as the League title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pep Guardiola, who helped Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League for the first time, will look for a new squad, hoping to defend the UCL as well as the League title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Premier League champion Manchester City has become a serial winner under Pep Guardiola. After winning the UEFA Champions League and completing the continental treble, Man City has removed every figment of doubt against the club.

Though the club looked second-best in most parts of the Premier League season, sitting below Arsenal in the league table, its final push saw it seal the title for the fifth time in six years.

Man City, however, has lost its captain and midfield engine, Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona this summer and will hope to replace him sooner in its title defence, starting with the opener against Burnley.

Guardiola, as he does in high-pressure situations, has resorted to mind games after losing to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield game at Wembley.

“The situation that we are in, we finished (last season) two weeks later than Arsenal and we start (this season) two weeks later. So, we are not in the best way,” the Spaniard told reporters.

ALSO READ
FA Community Shield: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

“We struggle to restart every season but it’s fine, and hopefully our mentality can help us to be there and compete.”

Man City’s transfer activity

While City’s most important departure was Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, City’s most important player off the bench also made his way out of the club for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The club’s most important incomings, on the other hand, were Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and compatriot Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol, the left-footed centre-back, impressed in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Croatia and is expected to replace Aymeric Laporte, another left-footed defender.

Kovacic, on the other hand, will replace Gundogan.

Expected formation

Man City is expected to stick to its three-men at the back formation with Ruben Dias taking the centre-back role and Gvardiol and Joao Cancelo on either flank.

With Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva rumoured to be looking for an exit, Guardiola will bank his hopes on seasoned veteran Cancelo, who has returned after a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ
Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit

Kovacic will pair with Kevin De Bruyne in the middle of the park with Rodri and John Stones forming the double pivot while the attack would have Erling Haaland as the No. 9 and Jack Grealish and Phil Foden on the flanks.

Expected starting XI:
Ederson – Cancelo, Dias, Gvardiol – Rodri, Stones, De Bruyne, Kovacic – Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland /

Ilkay Gundogan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Score: IND 4-0 JPN - Final quarter begins; Malaysia in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: How can Manchester City line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  3. New signings to the fore: How will Manchester United line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. How will Newcastle United line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan LIVE score Sumit scores to make it IND 4-0 JPN: Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. David Raya set for Arsenal and will not play on Sunday, says Frank
    Reuters
  2. Hojlund unavailable for Premier League opener, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool, Brighton reach agreement over transfer of Moises Caicedo but deal not done
    AP
  4. Premier League Quiz: How well do you know English top-flight ahead of 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Transition no excuse for Chelsea, says Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Score: IND 4-0 JPN - Final quarter begins; Malaysia in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: How can Manchester City line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  3. New signings to the fore: How will Manchester United line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  4. How will Newcastle United line up in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan LIVE score Sumit scores to make it IND 4-0 JPN: Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment