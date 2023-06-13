Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunder storm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans celebrating a treble with their heroes.
City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.
Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.
Latest on Sportstar
- Watch: City celebrates historic treble with fans in unique tram parade
- Lebanon, a nation in economic peril, turns to football for joy
- Indonesia Open: Prannoy, Sindhu reach second round; Treesa-Gayatri knocked out
- Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi’s proposal to train in USA approved
- NBA Finals: What records has Nikola Jokic broken in this year’s playoffs?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE