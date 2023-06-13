Magazine

Watch: City celebrates historic treble with fans in unique tram parade

They have just claimed a seventh Premier League in 12 seasons and have won three FA Cups and six League Cups since the takeover. Now Manchester City has a first Champions League title.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 14:20 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunder storm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans celebrating a treble with their heroes.

City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.

Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.

