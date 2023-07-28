Riyad Mahrez completes transfer to Al-Ahli from Man City

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez completed a move from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League’s Al Ahli, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.
Mahrez, 32, joins the Saudi Pro League side on a four-year deal to become the latest high-profile transfer to the Arab nation this summer.
READ | Ronaldo and co. draws with Inter Milan as Al Nassr remains winless in four games
He won the continental treble last season with the Cityzens after having joined them in 2018 from Leicester City.
His spell at the Etihad saw him make 236 appearances and score 78 goals – assisting 59 more for his team-- as he became an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
He won an astonishing 11 major trophies with City
