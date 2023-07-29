MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit

Mahrez, who scored 78 goals and made 59 assists for City in a trophy-laden spell at the club, on Friday joined the Saudi Pro League side for a reported sum of 35 million euros plus five million in add-ons.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 20:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: “Right now, the Saudi league, I don’t know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay,” Guardiola said.
FILE PHOTO: “Right now, the Saudi league, I don’t know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay,” Guardiola said. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: “Right now, the Saudi league, I don’t know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay,” Guardiola said. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Saudi Arabia has changed football’s transfer market in its bid to “create a strong league”, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday after Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League club to join Al-Ahli.

Mahrez, who scored 78 goals and made 59 assists for City in a trophy-laden spell at the club, on Friday joined the Saudi Pro League side for a reported sum of 35 million euros ($38.55 million) plus five million in add-ons.

Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium

Asked if he had wanted Mahrez to remain at City, Guardiola told reporters, “Definitely. I enjoyed as a manager to be with him. I had a special relationship with him. Saudi Arabia has changed the market. A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league,” the Spanish manager added, speaking before Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

“In the future there will be more and that’s why clubs need to be aware of what is happening. Riyad got an incredible offer and that’s why we could not say don’t do it.”

The Saudi Pro league has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in January, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also moving to Saudi.

Liverpool confirms departure of captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

City could also lose another player to the Saudi league, with Portuguese international Bernardo Silva linked with a move to Al Hilal, according to British media reports.

“They want to create a strong league and so far they are the league who can do it,” Guardiola said.

“Right now, the Saudi league, I don’t know how long they will sustain it, but the feeling is that they will stay. The players want to take this experience to play in that league and they are able to do it.”

City’s first match of the 2023-24 domestic campaign after their pre-season tour is the Community Shield game against Arsenal on August 6. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Riyad Mahrez /

Premier League /

Karim Benzema /

N'Golo Kante /

Jordan Henderson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies fights back against India with three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 272/4, leads by 260 runs; Fifty partnership between Root, Bairstow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
  4. World Cup 2023: ICC inspects venues at Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram
    PTI
  5. WATCH: Afghan batter smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium
    AP
  3. Liverpool confirms departure of captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion signs Brazilian defender Igor from Fiorentina
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man United sells Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies fights back against India with three quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 3: England 272/4, leads by 260 runs; Fifty partnership between Root, Bairstow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
  4. World Cup 2023: ICC inspects venues at Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram
    PTI
  5. WATCH: Afghan batter smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment