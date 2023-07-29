MagazineBuy Print

Bayern shrugs off Mane’s absence to win Japan friendly

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 19:06 IST , TOKYO - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sadio Mane was left out of the Bayern Munich squad for the Japan friendly. (File Photo)
infoIcon

A Bayern Munich side missing the departing Sadio Mane beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Saturday with a goal by substitute Josip Stanisic in the second game of its Japan tour.

Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champion saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club “and is therefore not in the line-up today.”

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Bayern Munich says Sadio Mane in talks ‘about a change of club’

Young France striker Mathys Tel led the line for Bayern and had three glorious opportunities in a 60-second spell between the 10th and 11th minutes.

Leroy Sane also threatened with his searing pace for Bayern in the first half, but he was unable to make a couple of presentable chances count.

Tel then miscued from another glorious opening in the final minute of the first half, skewing wide from six yards after Serge Gnabry’s low cross from the right.

Stanisic was one of nine changes made by Bayern at half-time and he broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

The 23-year-old maintained his composure after a crisp one-two with fellow substitute Ryan Gravenberch, calmly slotting beyond Kawasaki’s replacement goalkeeper Naoto Kamifukumoto.

Next up for Bayern is a friendly in Singapore against Liverpool on Wednesday.

