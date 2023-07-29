MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al-Ahli appoints sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager

The Austrian champion released Jaissle from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 07:40 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Matthias Jaissle has been signed on a three-year deal.
FILE PHOTO: Matthias Jaissle has been signed on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Matthias Jaissle has been signed on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al-Ahli has named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal, the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club said on Friday just hours after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German.

The Austrian champion released the 35-year-old from his duties after the ex-Hoffenheim player asked to join the Saudis.

Also Read: Juventus removed from European competition by UEFA for financial wrongdoing

“We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either,” Salzburg managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

“We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100% focus from everyone involved.”

Al-Ahli, promoted as the champion of the Saudi First Division League (second tier) last term, has signed striker Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in the close season.

Related Topics

Al-Ahli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Ahli appoints sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
    Reuters
  3. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Smith helps Australia take slender lead at The Oval
    AFP
  4. Juventus removed from European competition by UEFA for financial wrongdoing
    AP
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Atit Sheth leads West Zone to thrilling one-wicket win over Central
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al-Ahli appoints sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
    Reuters
  2. Juventus removed from European competition by UEFA for financial wrongdoing
    AP
  3. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  4. Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player to join Saudi Pro League
    AP
  5. Canada women reach interim pay deal amid FA’s financial turmoil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Ahli appoints sacked Salzburg boss Jaissle as manager
    Reuters
  3. Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Smith helps Australia take slender lead at The Oval
    AFP
  4. Juventus removed from European competition by UEFA for financial wrongdoing
    AP
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Atit Sheth leads West Zone to thrilling one-wicket win over Central
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment