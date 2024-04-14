Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw

Napoli’s aspirations for a top-four finish in Serie A were dealt a blow on Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by relegation-threatened Frosinone.

With matchweeks left, Napoli is now eighth with 49 points, putting it 10 points behind Bologna in the fourth - the last Champions League spot.

Frosinone is in 18th -- a relegation spot -- with 27 points.

The host relentlessly bombarded the Frosinone goal until Matteo Politano’s 16th-minute curler from the edge of the box secured the lead for Napoli.

Five minutes into the second half, Frosinone equalised through Walid Cheddira after Napoli keeper Alex Meret’s half-hearted clearance bounced off Matias Soule, setting up an easy finish into the empty net.

Napoli regained the lead in the 63rd minute when Victor Osimhen tapped in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s deflected strike. However, Cheddira secured his brace with a header in the 73rd to share the spoils between the two teams.