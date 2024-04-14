MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw

With matchweeks left, Napoli is now eighth with 49 points, putting it 10 points behind Bologna in the fourth - the last Champions League spot.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 18:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Frosinone’s Walid Cheddira, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Frosinone’s Walid Cheddira, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Frosinone’s Walid Cheddira, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Serie A match between Napoli and Frosinone at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli’s aspirations for a top-four finish in Serie A were dealt a blow on Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by relegation-threatened Frosinone.

With matchweeks left, Napoli is now eighth with 49 points, putting it 10 points behind Bologna in the fourth - the last Champions League spot.

Frosinone is in 18th -- a relegation spot -- with 27 points.

ALSO READ: Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?

The host relentlessly bombarded the Frosinone goal until Matteo Politano’s 16th-minute curler from the edge of the box secured the lead for Napoli.

Five minutes into the second half, Frosinone equalised through Walid Cheddira after Napoli keeper Alex Meret’s half-hearted clearance bounced off Matias Soule, setting up an easy finish into the empty net.

Napoli regained the lead in the 63rd minute when Victor Osimhen tapped in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s deflected strike. However, Cheddira secured his brace with a header in the 73rd to share the spoils between the two teams.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2023-24 /

Napoli /

Frosinone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 143/2 in (14.0 Overs); Hundred partnership comes up for Salt and Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Salt, Shreyas lead Kolkata’s chase against Rahul’s Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw
    Reuters
  4. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss coming up at 7PM; Chennai Super Kings faces off against in form Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw
    Reuters
  2. Neverkusen no more: Bayer Leverkusen’s relentless mentality powers title charge
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. Corinthians female players protest against Santos coach’s return amid harassment allegations
    Reuters
  4. Messi scores in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC
    AP
  5. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 143/2 in (14.0 Overs); Hundred partnership comes up for Salt and Shreyas Iyer
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Salt, Shreyas lead Kolkata’s chase against Rahul’s Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw
    Reuters
  4. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss coming up at 7PM; Chennai Super Kings faces off against in form Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment