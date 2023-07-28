MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium

At present Inter and its city rival A.C. Milan both play their home games at Milan’s famous San Siro stadium, built in 1926 and repeatedly renovated.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 22:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: General view of the San Siro Stadium in Milan.
FILE PHOTO: General view of the San Siro Stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: General view of the San Siro Stadium in Milan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Inter Milan has acquired the exclusive rights for a feasibility study to build a new stadium in Rozzano, a suburb of Milan, two real estate firms said in a statement on Friday.

Inter will own the rights until April 30, 2024, said Italian real estate group Brioschi and holding Bastogi , which together own the land through their participation in a company called Infrafin.

At present Inter and its city rival AC Milan both play their home games at Milan’s famous San Siro stadium, built in 1926 and repeatedly renovated.

However, in recent years, both teams have been looking at alternatives.

According to BBC, the Nerazzuri first started talking about the possibility of leaving the San Siro eight years ago

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

AC Milan /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  2. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 277/8, trails by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2023: Goa Challengers topples Dabang Delhi to enter final
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  2. Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player to join Saudi Pro League
    AP
  3. Canada women reach interim pay deal amid FA’s financial turmoil
    Reuters
  4. Benzema scores on debut for Saudi’s Al-Ittihad
    Reuters
  5. Shinji Kagawa strike deals PSG defeat in Osaka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter eyes land near Milan to build new stadium
    Reuters
  2. 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen penalty
    Reuters
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 277/8, trails by six runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2023: Goa Challengers topples Dabang Delhi to enter final
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment