Juventus beats AC Milan on penalties in friendly

The game, part of the summer ‘Soccer Champions Tour’, was decided by a shoot-out in which Juve’s backup keeper Carlo Pinsoglio saved three spot-kicks to ensure a win for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 11:10 IST , Los Angeles, United States

AFP
Daniele Rugani #24 of Juventus celebrates his goal with teammates, to tie the game 2-2 with AC Milan, during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Juventus and AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 27, 2023 in Carson, California.
Daniele Rugani #24 of Juventus celebrates his goal with teammates, to tie the game 2-2 with AC Milan, during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Juventus and AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 27, 2023 in Carson, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Daniele Rugani #24 of Juventus celebrates his goal with teammates, to tie the game 2-2 with AC Milan, during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Juventus and AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 27, 2023 in Carson, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Juventus beat AC Milan 4-3 on penalties after their pre-season friendly in Carson, California, ended in a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

The two Serie A giants produced an interesting hour at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy before mass substitutions from both teams saw the game fizzle out.

German defender Malick Thiaw headed Milan in front in the 23rd minute, rising well in the box to power home a free-kick, floated in from deep by Theo Hernandez.

Juve pulled level 10 minutes later after Danilo fired home following a scramble in front of the goal.

Also Read: Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal

Milan restored its lead in the 39th minute when Thiaw headed a Christian Pulisic corner towards Olivier Giroud, and the veteran French striker hit a well-taken volley on the turn.

Juve fought back again with Federico Chiesa’s free-kick into the box was flicked on by Daniele Rugani and took a slight deflection off Giroud on its way into the goal.

Both teams then made a flurry of substitutions, bringing on mainly reserves and youth players, and the quality and intensity of the game quickly dissipated.

The game, part of the summer ‘Soccer Champions Tour’, was decided by a shoot-out in which Juve’s backup keeper Carlo Pinsoglio saved three spot-kicks to ensure a win for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Both teams conclude their tour with games against top Spanish teams with Milan taking on Barcelona in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Juve up against Real Madrid in Orlando on Wednesday

