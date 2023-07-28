MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal

Chukwueze made his Villarreal debut in 2018 and scored 37 goals with 31 assists in 207 appearances in all competitions. He won the Europa League with the Spanish outfit in 2021.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 07:57 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chukwueze will wear the number 21 shirt in Milan.
FILE PHOTO: Chukwueze will wear the number 21 shirt in Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chukwueze will wear the number 21 shirt in Milan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan has signed Nigeria forward Samuel Chukwueze from La Liga side Villarreal on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has joined the Rossoneri for a contract worth about 20 million euros (22.00 million USD) plus eight million euros in add-ons, according to Italian media.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and co. draws with Inter Milan as Al Nassr remains winless in four games

Chukwueze made his Villarreal debut in 2018 and scored 37 goals with 31 assists in 207 appearances in all competitions. He won the Europa League with the Spanish outfit in 2021.

He has been capped 28 times and has scored four goals for his country, having made his debut in 2018.

Chukwueze will wear the number 21 shirt in Milan.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Villarreal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
  2. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  3. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
  2. FC Copenhagen bans signs asking players for shirts
    Reuters
  3. WATCH | Haaland hungry to get better, says Man City’s Guardiola
    AFP
  4. Spanish midfielder David Silva announces retirement after knee injury
    Reuters
  5. WATCH | We hope to win all the trophies, says Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
  2. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  3. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja shine before Kishan leads India to five-wicket win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment