MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 22:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arthur Melo of Juventus is seen in action during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
FILE PHOTO: Arthur Melo of Juventus is seen in action during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arthur Melo of Juventus is seen in action during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fiorentina has signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs said on Saturday.

The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros ($22.25 million).

Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes.

Having accumulated 22 Brazil caps, he was part of the national team’s triumph at the 2019 Copa America.

Fiorentina finished in the eighth position in Serie A last season and experienced defeats in the Coppa Italia and The Europa Conference League finals. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Juventus /

Fiorentina /

Arthur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Antim Panghal wins trials, loses case to go to Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3: Brathwaite fifty guides West Indies on against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Carlos Alcaraz before Hopman Cup: ‘Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time’
    AFP
  5. Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France again as Pogacar takes penultimate stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0
    AP
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: France without Bacha, De Almeida for World Cup opener against Jamaica
    Reuters
  4. China investigates two football association staffers
    Reuters
  5. Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Antim Panghal wins trials, loses case to go to Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3: Brathwaite fifty guides West Indies on against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Carlos Alcaraz before Hopman Cup: ‘Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time’
    AFP
  5. Jonas Vingegaard to win Tour de France again as Pogacar takes penultimate stage
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment