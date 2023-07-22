Serie A: Midfielder Arthur joins Fiorentina on loan from Juventus

Fiorentina has signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Serie A clubs said on Saturday.

The deal includes an option to purchase the player at a later date for 20 million euros ($22.25 million).

Arthur, 26, recently returned to Juve after a season-long loan spell at Liverpool, where he made just one substitute appearance, totalling 13 minutes.

OFFICIAL | Arthur Melo is joining Fiorentina on loan for the 2023/24 season.



Having accumulated 22 Brazil caps, he was part of the national team’s triumph at the 2019 Copa America.

Fiorentina finished in the eighth position in Serie A last season and experienced defeats in the Coppa Italia and The Europa Conference League finals.