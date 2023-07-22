MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with England at the top of Group D.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 20:00 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

AP
Denmark’s Amalie Vangsgaard, right, celebrates with teammates Pernille Harder, Rikke Sevecke and Simone Boye , from left, at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Denmark and China.
Denmark’s Amalie Vangsgaard, right, celebrates with teammates Pernille Harder, Rikke Sevecke and Simone Boye , from left, at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Denmark and China. | Photo Credit: Gary Day/ AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Amalie Vangsgaard, right, celebrates with teammates Pernille Harder, Rikke Sevecke and Simone Boye , from left, at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Denmark and China. | Photo Credit: Gary Day/ AP

Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.

England beat Haiti 1-0 earlier in the day and will play Denmark next.

Read More: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England coach Wiegman demands more ruthlessness after narrow Haiti win

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half, when heading over with an open goal to aim at.

KEY MOMENTS

Vangsgaard’s strike settled a cagey game, that looked destined to end goalless, with a powerful header after Pernille Harder’s cross. It was the first headed goal of this World Cup.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

WHY IT MATTERS

Denmark celebrated joyously after the late winner, which could prove crucial to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16. Haiti pushed England all the way in a narrow 1-0 loss to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance at the World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT

Denmark plays England in Sydney on July 28 and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF Championship 2023: Defending champion India drawn with Bangladesh in U16 and U19 categories
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0
    AP
  3. WIBA champion Urvashi to fight for WBC World title in Melbourne on November 17
    Stan Rayan
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: McKenzie, Brathwaite take West Indies past 100
    Team Sportstar
  5. Assam gets Wrestling Federation of India membership
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0
    AP
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: France without Bacha, De Almeida for World Cup opener against Jamaica
    Reuters
  3. China investigates two football association staffers
    Reuters
  4. Messi scores stoppage-time winner in Inter Miami debut
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona introduces newly signed veteran midfielder Romeu
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SAFF Championship 2023: Defending champion India drawn with Bangladesh in U16 and U19 categories
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0
    AP
  3. WIBA champion Urvashi to fight for WBC World title in Melbourne on November 17
    Stan Rayan
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: McKenzie, Brathwaite take West Indies past 100
    Team Sportstar
  5. Assam gets Wrestling Federation of India membership
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment