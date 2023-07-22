MagazineBuy Print



FIFA WWC 2023: France without Bacha, De Almeida for World Cup opener against Jamaica

Selma Bacha was injured in France’s 1-0 defeat by World Cup co-hosts Australia in a warm-up game, falling awkwardly in stoppage time, while Elisa De Almeida did not train following a calf injury.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 17:15 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s Wendie Renard during the press conference ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F game between France and Jamaica.
France’s Wendie Renard during the press conference ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F game between France and Jamaica. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Wendie Renard during the press conference ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F game between France and Jamaica. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ REUTERS

France has been dealt an early blow in its quest for a maiden Women’s World Cup title as winger Selma Bacha and defender Elisa De Almeida were ruled out of its opening game against Jamaica on Sunday.

Bacha was injured in France’s 1-0 defeat by World Cup co-hosts Australia in a warm-up game, falling awkwardly in stoppage time before being carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

De Almeida did not train on Saturday, with French media reporting that she had suffered a calf injury.

Read More: FIFA WWC 2023: US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation

“After an injury 48 hours ago (De Almeida) can’t put her foot down. It was complicated for her today, and she will not be able to start tomorrow,” coach Herve Renard told reporters on Saturday.

“Selma is getting better and better. We were a bit afraid, I’m not going to lie, though we’re happy that she’s smiling again that she’s in a good shape.

“We’re not going to take a risk with her tomorrow. The competition is still a long one. We have enough players that are ready to start this first game.”

Renard added that Bacha would be fit to face Brazil in France’s second group match.

RENARD WARY OF SHAW THREAT

On Sunday, France’s defence will come up against Khadija Shaw, who has been in fine form for Manchester City in recent months, scoring 31 goals in 30 games across all competitions for the Women’s Super League side last season.

France and Olympique Lyonnais captain Wendie Renard said she was aware of the threat posed by Shaw, having crossed paths with the Jamaican striker during her spell at French side Bordeaux.

“I met her in the French league. She’s capable of keeping the ball in order to allow her defence to go forward. And she’s a very good striker. We know what to expect, we analyse everything on video,” the defender said.

“But it won’t be just her. There’s a quite a lot of other players around her that play very well. She’s the captain of the team. She’s the best. It will be for us collectively, to work together. And to work very hard in defence.

“We know we know what to expect in this game. Tomorrow, we’re going to have to step up.”

France reached the semi-finals of last year’s Euros, losing to Germany. It reached the quarter-finals at the 2019 World Cup on home soil, while its best finish at the global soccer showpiece was in 2011, when it came fourth.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
