FIFA Women’s World Cup: US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski was rewarded for his faith in the next generation on Saturday, as young talent shone in a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their Women’s World Cup opener at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 11:38 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
United States’ head coach Vlatko Andonovski, (left), Rose Lavelle and Kelley O’Hara (5) react after the Women’s World Cup Group E match between the United States and Vietnam. | Photo Credit: AP
U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski was rewarded for his faith in the next generation on Saturday, as young talent shone in a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their Women’s World Cup opener at Auckland’s Eden Park.

While one might have expected to see the four-times champions lean on a reliable set of starters, Andonovski instead tossed onto the pitch a starting eleven who had never played together, outside of practice.

Their performance did not leave much room for complaint, save for a handful of squandered chances at the net, as 22-year-old Sophia Smith recorded a first-half brace in her World Cup debut for the four-times champions.

“They’ve never been on the field together in a game scenario for one minute and to see some of the connections and some of the some of the combinations that they were able to do was very positive,” Andonovski told reporters.

MATCH REPORT

Smith also helped the Americans to a third goal with a superb assist in the 77th minute to co-captain Lindsey Horan, who knocked it into the net.

Midfielder Savannah DeMelo, meanwhile, showed poise in her first international start, and 23-year-old defender Naomi Girma “looked like she has three world cups behind her,” Andonovski said.

“I don’t want to say ‘relief’ or ‘surprise’,” said Andonovski. “I wholeheartedly (believed) that these players are capable of doing what they did.”

Andonovski, who also put 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson on as a late substitute, said that the playing time will pay major dividends as the tournament progresses.

“I do also believe that going into game two, they will go a little more encouraged, less nerves, no stress,” said Andonovski.

That mentality will be valuable against their next opponent, the Netherlands, whom they defeated in the 2019 final. They are widely expected to be the toughest team the Americans face in Group E. They meet on Thursday. 

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

