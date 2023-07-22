MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stanway scores the winner as England starts FIFA Women’s World Cup with a win

Georgia Stanway scored the winner as England started its FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 17:12 IST , BRISBANE, Australia - 1 MIN READ

AP
England’s Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot.
England’s Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England edged debutant Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champion.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot on a VAR review after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to thwart England’s chances of increasing its margin and then Haiti went within inches of a stunning late equalizer.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti’s substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

It was a second key moment from the keeper. Just after halftime Dumornay lashed a powerful right-foot shot that forced Earps into a save.

It was an impressive debut in front of a 44,369 crowd from Haiti, one of the last three teams to qualify for the biggest Women’s World Cup ever staged.

Despite being in control in the first half, England was far from convincing against a Haiti lineup that got numbers back in defense.

Dumornay was threatening on the counter and made inroads after having some early medical treatment. After a long upfield pass in the 35th, she didn’t quite connect with a cross from the right as she attempted a bicycle kick from inside the area.

England was missing some key performers from its title triumph at Euro 2022 but would have been expecting a more polished display.

Alessia Russo started up front and created opportunities but wasn’t able to convert them. Approaching the hour, she forced two saves from Theus within a minute, while Haiti was down to 10 players with inspirational skipper Nérilia Mondésir getting treatment on a left ankle injury.

ALSO READ
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch squad has put training pitch woes behind it, says Jonker

Russo’s header in the 64th was tipped over the crossbar by Theus, the seventh save from the Haiti goalkeeper. Millie Bright also fired over the crossbar minutes later.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney and likely to make lineup changes to face Denmark, and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide.

The Haiti team, drawing on players based mainly in France and the U.S., aims to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil.

The team has limited sponsors, its training centre is closed because of gang violence and some of its biggest fans can’t afford a TV to watch the World Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Georgia Stanway

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stanway scores the winner as England starts FIFA Women’s World Cup with a win
    AP
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Highlights 3rd ODI: India batting collapses in 225 chase, match tied
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Series ends 1-1 after India and Bangladesh play out thrilling tie
    PTI
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Rain stops in Manchester after washing out first session
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A starts as firm favourite against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Stanway scores the winner as England starts FIFA Women’s World Cup with a win
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch squad has put training pitch woes behind it, says Jonker
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Japan cruises to 5-0 opening win over Zambia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: US coach Andonovski rewarded for big bet on next generation
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden gunning for glory after series of near-misses
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stanway scores the winner as England starts FIFA Women’s World Cup with a win
    AP
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Highlights 3rd ODI: India batting collapses in 225 chase, match tied
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Series ends 1-1 after India and Bangladesh play out thrilling tie
    PTI
  4. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Rain stops in Manchester after washing out first session
    Team Sportstar
  5. ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A starts as firm favourite against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment