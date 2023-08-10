MagazineBuy Print

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury ahead of Premier League season

Buendia has scored nine goals in 73 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Norwich in 2021 and has been in good form in preseason.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 18:54 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
infoIcon

Villa said on Thursday the Argentine playmaker “has suffered a significant knee ligament injury” and will undergo a scan and further consultation with a knee specialist. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia will miss the start of the Premier League season and faces a lengthy spell out after sustaining a knee injury in training.

READ MORE: Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers ACL tear during training

Villa said Thursday the Argentine playmaker “has suffered a significant knee ligament injury” and will undergo a scan and further consultation with a knee specialist.

The injury happened on Wednesday.

Buendia has scored nine goals in 73 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Norwich in 2021 and has been in good form in preseason.

The injury is major blow to manager Unai Emery, whose team begins the Premier League at Newcastle on Saturday and will play in the Europa Conference League this season.

