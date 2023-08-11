MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged

The 2023-24 I-League season will have 13 clubs in action, one more than that last season, playing on a home-and-away double round-robin basis.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 14:04 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Representative Image: The I-League 2023-24 will be organised with 13 participating clubs (subject to fulfilment of the Club Licensing process) on a home-and-away double round-robin basis. 
Representative Image: The I-League 2023-24 will be organised with 13 participating clubs (subject to fulfilment of the Club Licensing process) on a home-and-away double round-robin basis.  | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
infoIcon

Representative Image: The I-League 2023-24 will be organised with 13 participating clubs (subject to fulfilment of the Club Licensing process) on a home-and-away double round-robin basis.  | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

The new season of the I-League, India’s second division in domestic football, will see the introduction of two clubs, Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi, in the upcoming season but its format will remain the same.

The decision, which was taken by the All India Football Federation’s League Committee through a virtual conference on Friday, also saw a slight change in the foreigner rule.

The 2023-24 season will have 13 clubs (subject to fulfilment of the Club Licensing process) in action, one more than last season, playing on a home-and-away double round-robin basis.

The tournament will have 156 matches played throughout the season, with each team playing 24 games. Though the league is yet to announce the official dates, Sportstar can confirm that the league will start in October.

The club finishing at the top of the table at the end of the league will be declared champion and will be eligible for promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 provided it fulfils the club-licensing criteria.

“The new I-League season will see more teams than the previous season and the prospect of qualifying for the Indian Super League (ISL) will definitely make the league more competitive,” Lalnghinglova Hmar, the league’s chairman, told  Sportstar.

“We have stuck to the previous format (round-robin) because it has been tried and tested and with two new teams, the competition will only get better.”

Last season’s champion Punjab FC (formerly called RoundGlass Punjab FC) has already been promoted to the ISL. 

The two relegated sides from I-League 2022-23 - Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC - have been replaced by Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC from I-League 2, the third division of Indian football.

And then there were two

The AIFF, in its Annual General Body Meeting in Bengaluru last month, had approved five bids for corporate entry into the I-League.

YMS Finance Pvt Ltd from Kolkata, Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd from Punjab, Nimida United Sports Development Pvt Ltd from Bengaluru, Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt Ltd from Delhi and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd from Gurugram had all placed bids and all were approved by the Federation.

However, on Friday, only two were announced as I-League clubs – one by YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Inter Kashi) and the other by Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Namdhari FC).

“In the meeting (last month), we had just approved the bids. But three of them eventually withdrew their bids and so we announced the two clubs in the league,” Shaji Prabhakaran, the general secretary of the AIFF, told  Sportstar.

Change in foreigner’s rule

Since India lost its AFC competition spot for the upcoming season in May 2023 due to its low coefficient ranking among Asian countries, it is no longer mandatory for Indian clubs to have at least one foreigner from an Asian country at any point on the field.

For the upcoming season, the I-League clubs are allowed to register a maximum of five foreign players, with not more than three allowed on the field at one time.

No foreigners will be allowed in the I-League second division.

Committee chairperson Mr Hmar said, “Earlier, we did not have a properly-tiered league structure, but that has changed. Now, the ISL, the I-League, Second Division and Third Division are all connected with each other to create a strong league structure.”

For the newly-formed 3rd Division League, nine state FAs fulfilled the criteria for nominating teams - Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Related Topics

All India Football Federation /

I-League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  3. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan SC downs Indian Navy; Odisha FC secures first win, beats Rajasthan United 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 3-1 on Owen Coyle’s return to Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan SC eyes first win; RUFC hoping to continue form vs Odisha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Brazilian William Oliveira for 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  3. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Nakamura; Gukesh, Harika win
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Malaysia set up title clash with dominating victories
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment