NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch NEFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

Published : Sep 29, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Kwame Peprah (front) celebrating after scoring the winning goal against East Bengal FC.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Kwame Peprah (front) celebrating after scoring the winning goal against East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Kwame Peprah (front) celebrating after scoring the winning goal against East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

NorthEast United hosts Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. 

The Highlanders have won one and lost one in their first two games, and are currently ninth in the table. Juan Pedro Benali’s started the league season with a positive approach and won its first game against Mohammedan SC, by a narrow margin of 0-1.

On the other hand, Blasters are just above the Durand Cup 2024 winners with three points from two matches. It will play its first away match of this season in Guwahati after winning the last match by netting a goal in the dying minutes of the match against East Bengal.

The game is crucial for both sides, as the Highlanders need to bounce back from an upset, while the Kerala Blasters aim to carry forward the momentum from its previous win.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history

PREDICTED XI

NorthEast United: Gurmeet (GK); Dinesh, Asheer, Zobaco, Tondonba; Bemammer, Mayakkannan; Parthib, Guillermo Jithin; Ajaraie

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 29 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Where can you watch the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match?
The NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

