NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch NEFC v KBFC, Preview, Predicted XI

PREVIEW

NorthEast United hosts Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Highlanders have won one and lost one in their first two games, and are currently ninth in the table. Juan Pedro Benali’s started the league season with a positive approach and won its first game against Mohammedan SC, by a narrow margin of 0-1.

On the other hand, Blasters are just above the Durand Cup 2024 winners with three points from two matches. It will play its first away match of this season in Guwahati after winning the last match by netting a goal in the dying minutes of the match against East Bengal.

The game is crucial for both sides, as the Highlanders need to bounce back from an upset, while the Kerala Blasters aim to carry forward the momentum from its previous win.

PREDICTED XI

NorthEast United: Gurmeet (GK); Dinesh, Asheer, Zobaco, Tondonba; Bemammer, Mayakkannan; Parthib, Guillermo Jithin; Ajaraie

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling; Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff Rahul KP; Noah Sadoui, Mohammed Aimen; Jesus Jimenez

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO