Neymar Jr returns to PSG training centre; protective boot removed by medical staff

Neymar Jr has returned to Paris Saint-Germain’s training Centre, with the members of the club’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot on Thursday.

After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.

Neymar was stretchered off in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Lille on February 19. While the club was initially optimistic about NEymar’s return, doctors recommended surgery to repair ligaments in the ankle, ruling the Brazilian out for the season.

In Ligue 1, Neymar has 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 appearances, this season. In the Champions League, he has scored two goals and bagged the same number of assists in six appearances.