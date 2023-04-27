Football

Neymar Jr returns to PSG training centre; protective boot removed by medical staff

Neymar Jr has returned to PSG’s training centre, with the members of the club’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 27 April, 2023 19:03 IST
CHENNAI 27 April, 2023 19:03 IST
After receiving reassuring results from his tests, Neymar will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.

After receiving reassuring results from his tests, Neymar will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Neymar Jr has returned to PSG’s training centre, with the members of the club’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot on Thursday.

Neymar Jr has returned to Paris Saint-Germain’s training Centre, with the members of the club’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him, proceeding with the removal of his protective boot on Thursday.

After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.

Neymar was stretchered off in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Lille on February 19. While the club was initially optimistic about NEymar’s return, doctors recommended surgery to repair ligaments in the ankle, ruling the Brazilian out for the season.

In Ligue 1, Neymar has 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 appearances, this season. In the Champions League, he has scored two goals and bagged the same number of assists in six appearances.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us