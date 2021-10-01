Football Football Perth Glory signs former Chelsea, Liverpool striker Sturridge Perth Glory has signed former Liverpool and England player Daniel Sturridge for the 2021-22 A-League season. AP 01 October, 2021 13:18 IST Daniel Sturridge. - REUTERS AP 01 October, 2021 13:18 IST Perth Glory has signed former Liverpool and England player Daniel Sturridge for the 2021-22 A-League season.Sturridge is a two-time UEFA Champions League and FA Cup winner who scored 68 goals during a six-year spell at Liverpool and won a Premier League title with Chelsea. He was also part of England’s squad at both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.'Fantastic opportunity'The 32-year-old striker's contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor was terminated in March of last year after he was given a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.ALSO READ - Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Man City game“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said in a Perth Glory statement. “When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do.”The 2021-22 A-League season is scheduled to start in mid-November. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :