Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Man City game Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp informed that the right-back will miss Sunday's home Premier League game against league champion Manchester City due to a muscle injury. Reuters 01 October, 2021 09:37 IST FILE PHOTO: Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday's home Premier League game against champion Manchester City due to a muscle injury. - Getty Images Reuters 01 October, 2021 09:37 IST Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday's home Premier League game against champion Manchester City due to a muscle injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday.The 22-year-old was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League and omitted from England's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. An injury update from the boss — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2021 Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury."... They are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City," said the German."But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think."Liverpool, who drew 3-3 with Brentford in the league last weekend, tops the table with 14 points. City is a point behind in second.