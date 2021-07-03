Football Football Peru moves into Copa America semifinals with win on penalties over Paraguay Peru beats Paraguay 4-3 on penalties following an action-packed contest that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes. Reuters GOIANIA 03 July, 2021 10:03 IST Peru's Miguel Trauco celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shootout, at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil. - AP Reuters GOIANIA 03 July, 2021 10:03 IST Peru beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties to move into the Copa America semifinals on Friday following an action-packed match that ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.Gustavo Gomez put Paraguay ahead in the 10th minute but two goals from Gianluca Lapadula gave Peru the upper hand before Gomez was sent off on the stroke of half-time.ALSO READ - Brazil survives late Chile onslaught to reach Copa America semifinalJunior Alonso equalised for Paraguay nine minutes into the second half only for Yoshimar Yotun’s 80th minute shot to be deflected past Antony Silva. Just when it looked like that would be it, Paraguay equalised again in the final minute through Gabriel Avalos, moments after Peru’s Andre Carrillo had been shown a red card.The victory means Peru will meet Brazil in the semifinals. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :