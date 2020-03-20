Football In Pictures: Life and times of P.K. Banerjee Legendary Indian footballer and Olympian P.K. Banerjee passed away on Friday. In pictures, we go through his playing and coaching career. Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 17:11 IST Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 17:11 IST The Indian football team which came fourth in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. This remains India's best finish at the Games. (P.K. Banerjee is standing in the back row, fourth from the left India beat host Australia 4-2 in the quarterfinals with Banerjee assisting twice. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 1/8 Banerjee in action for Bengal against Bombay in the Santhosh Trophy. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 2/8 Banerjee in action for Eastern Railways. During his time there, the Eastern Railways team made its way up the rungs of the famed Calcutta Football League and won the title in 1958. That was the first time any team outside the Big Three — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting — had won the CFL title. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 3/8 Banerjee having a 'water treatment' as his coach Bimal Roy watches on. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 4/8 Banerjee screams out instructions to his East Bengal players during a Calcutta Football league tie with Aryan. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 5/8 Banerjee spent a great part of his coaching career at East Bengal. During his time, the club won around 30 trophies under his charge. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 6/8 Former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar alongside Banerjee during a felicitation programme in Kolkata. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 7/8 Banerjee captained the Indian national team at the 1960 Rome Olympics. He was the first footballer in the country to receive an Arjuna Award. Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 8/8