Olympian P. K. Banerjee passes away

Legendary Indian footballer P. K. Banerjee, who had been battling a respiratory problem due to pneumonia, passed away in Kolkata on Friday.

The 83-year-old was admitted to Medica Superspecialty Hospital on February 6 after he complained of severe chest infection. His health had been fluctuating since. He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems.

He was on ventilator support at the intensive care unit and his condition deteriorated on Tuesday as his body failed to adequately respond to the treatment.

Banerjee led India at the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he scored against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.

Before that, he had also represented India at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in its 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee’s contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA, which awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.