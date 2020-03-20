Football

RIP P.K. Banerjee: From Chhetri to AIFF, tributes flow in for legend

P.K. Banerjee represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain’s armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 official goals for the country.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2020 15:22 IST

Former India footballer P.K. Banerjee   -  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2020 15:22 IST

Indian football mourned the passing away of the legendary player and coach P.K. Banerjee on Friday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) led the tributes for the former national team captain, coach and technical director.

He represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain’s armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 official goals for the country.

READ | Obit: The incomparable P. K. of Indian football

Praful Patel, the president of the AIFF  in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that Pradip-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Pradip-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” he added.

Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary said: “Pradip Kumar Banerjee will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May he Rest in Peace.”

“Post his retirement he scouted and coached a whole generation of Indian Footballers, both on the international, and domestic level. It’s a huge loss for Indian football.”

As a mark of respect, the AIFF flag is kept half-mast at the AIFF headquarters -- the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi.

 

 

  Dugout videos

 Related