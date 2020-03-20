RIP P.K. Banerjee: From Chhetri to AIFF, tributes flow in for legend

Indian football mourned the passing away of the legendary player and coach P.K. Banerjee on Friday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) led the tributes for the former national team captain, coach and technical director.

He represented India in 36 official matches, wearing the captain’s armband in six of them. In the process, he scored 19 official goals for the country.

Praful Patel, the president of the AIFF in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that Pradip-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Pradip-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” he added.

Kushal Das, AIFF general secretary said: “Pradip Kumar Banerjee will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May he Rest in Peace.”

“Post his retirement he scouted and coached a whole generation of Indian Footballers, both on the international, and domestic level. It’s a huge loss for Indian football.”

As a mark of respect, the AIFF flag is kept half-mast at the AIFF headquarters -- the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi.

I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. PK Banerjee as well as to the entire Indian football fraternity.

He was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and his achievements will forever have a place in Indian footballing history. Rest in peace. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

The BFC family joins the Indian football fraternity in mourning the loss of pioneer and legendary footballer, Pradip Kumar Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee was part of the victorious 1962 Asian Games team and also led India at the 1960 Rome Olympics. pic.twitter.com/gCifTPiQmY — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 20, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Legendary P.K.Banerjee. One of the greats of the Indian Football. His contribution towards #IndianFootball will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. #PKBanerjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/8vFffM3YDx — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 20, 2020

Heartbroken to learn about legendary #PKBanerjee passing away. A great loss. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/x9999cLZ7Z — Ishan Porel (@ishan_ip55) March 20, 2020

Knew him so very well personally, had gone to his place several times•A vivacious competitor on ground, a tough taskmaster but a very affectionate soul & that’s what made him a father figure to so many players•Amal Dutta & PK Banerjee both gone! End of a Era• RIP PradipDa pic.twitter.com/NQAnUaRwxB — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 20, 2020

RIP P.K. Banerjee. Indian Football Legend. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) March 20, 2020

My deepest condolences to family & loved ones of Shri PK Banerjee who passed away today after a prolonged illness.



His contribution to #Indianfootball is immense. He was not only a great player but also a great coach, motivator, administrator, communicator, etc

RIP will miss u — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020

Heartfelt condolences from everyone at #ChennaiyinFC on the sad demise of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/B9GeXF8CiG — Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) March 20, 2020