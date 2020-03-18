Football Football PK Banerjee given blood transfusion, remains critical Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee was given a blood transfusion on Wednesday and his condition remained critical. PTI Kolkata 18 March, 2020 20:09 IST PK Banerjee is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems. (File Photo) - Shanker Chakravarty PTI Kolkata 18 March, 2020 20:09 IST Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee was given a blood transfusion on Wednesday and his condition remained critical. “He has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition,” Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.RELATED| P.K. Banerjee suffering from sepsis, condition deteriorates The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems.He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. He was hospitalised on February 7. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos