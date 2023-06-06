Magazine

Asensio and Ugarte set for PSG moves after passing medicals

Published : Jun 06, 2023 17:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Asensio won three Champions League titles in an eight-year spell in Madrid. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte are set to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after passing their medicals, a source at the Ligue 1 champion told AFP on Monday.

Spain international Asensio, 27, will leave Real Madrid as a free agent with his deal ending later this month.

He won three Champions League titles in an eight-year spell in Madrid.

According to French media, Uruguay international Ugarte, 22, will cost PSG 60 million euros ($64 million). He has three years remaining on his contract with Sporting.

The two arrivals come days after Lionel Messi and Sergio departed the club and coach Christophe Galtier is also leaving.

PSG has been linked with moves for the French international trio of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani and Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

It is also in negotiations with Inter Milan’s Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
