Ligue 1: Ramos sees red as PSG concedes draw at Reims

Ligue 1 leader Paris St Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims on Saturday to extend its unbeaten run this season.

Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before halftime but a reshuffled PSG, in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet.

It has 26 points from 10 games and leads Olympique de Marseille, who slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by AC Ajaccio, by three points. Reims is 14th on eight points.

The host played boldly but PSG had the best chance through Mbappe, who was denied from close range by Yehvann Diouf in the 33rd minute.

Ramos, however, picked up a yellow card after arguing with referee Pierre Gaillouste, who an instant later went back to the Spaniard and handed him a straight red card.

Coach Christophe Galtier replaced midfielder Carlos Soler with Neymar as PSG pushed for the win but the visitor lacked ideas and had to be content with sharing the points on a night to forget.