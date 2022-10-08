Reims vs PSG, LIVE score Ligue 1: Kick-off at Reims as Paris looks to go five points clear

4’

Reims wins a corner after Marquinhos thwarts an attack by the home team. The delivery from the set-piece is poor and Bernat clears it without any trouble. The PSG captain then gives away a free-kick after he fouls Reims forward Zeneli.

2’

A chance for Paris! It keeps the ball for a major part of the opening two minutes. Sarabia drives the ball from the right side and plays it to the left wing to Bernat. Bernat aims a cross across the face of the goal but no PSG shirt to connect with it and score a goal.

KICK OFF

Mbappe rolls the ball into action and we’re underway at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Moments away

Players are out on the field. The toss is done and the players have exchanged the opening handshakes.

PSG’s solid defense

The Parisian club has conceded just five goals in the league so far. The best in the league. Donnarumma has kept five clean sheets.

Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

The start of the match is just 15 minutes away. Stay tuned.

H2H - PSG vs Reims

Played - 16, PSG - 11, Reims - 3, Draw - 2

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 match.

League positions and form

PSG is flying high at first place in La Liga. Out of 9 matches, it has won eight at drawn one. Reims, meanwhile, has managed just one win in its nine games so far. It is 17th in the points table with seven points.

Last match - PSG 4-0 Reims

The teams faced each other in January, the second tie of the 2021/22 season. Ramos, Verratti and Pereira scored for the Parisians.

Playing XIs

Reims : Diouf, Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, Munetsi, Zeneli, Lopy, Matusiwa, Locko, Flips, Balogun

PSG : Donnarumma - Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Danilo, Fabian Ruiz, Soler, Sarabia, Mbappe

Line ups out!

Neymar is benched! Mbappe starts for Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Messi in attack.

Marseille slips up

The second-placed team in Ligue 1, Olymique Marseille, lost 1-2 to Ajaccio. This means a win for PSG will take it five points clear at the top.

Lineups to be released soon

PSG’s star-studded frontline will see some changes today with Messi ruled out of the match. Kylian Mbappe, though, in the squad might also be benched after a throat infection.

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Reims with a calf problem. The team is also likely to be without the services of Kylian Mbappe is recovering from a sore throat and “trained in the gym” but he is a doubt for the match

Messi scored PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Champions League, and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia with nine minutes to go.

Messi and Mbappe were on the scoresheet the last time PSG played in Ligue 1 which helped it beat Nice by two goals to one.

The rest to Mbappe and Messi is all the more important given that PSG hosts Benfica on Tuesday and the following Sunday faces bitter Ligue 1 rivals Marseille, who are just two points behind in the Ligue 1 table going into this weekend’s matches.

Their absence should not be a big problem against Reims which lies 17th in the points table, having won just one of its nine matches.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Ligue 1 match, Reims vs PSG, is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

The match will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Sports18 is available on Tata Play (Channel No. 488), Airtel Digital (Channel No. 293), JioTV+ (Channel No. 262 – SD, 261 – HD) and Sun Direct (Channel No. 505).

It will be live streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.