Football

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City live streaming info: Head to head, predicted 11, when and where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Team Sportstar
22 February, 2023 19:38 IST
22 February, 2023 19:38 IST
Manchester City players at a training session before the Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

Manchester City players at a training session before the Champions League match against RB Leipzig. | Photo Credit: AFP

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

PREVIEW

Manchester City resumes its bid for a first Champions League title with a Round of 16 matchup with RB Leipzig, which hosts the first leg on Wednesday.

Leipzig, which is fifth in the German league and has lost only once in its last 20 games in all competitions, has pedigree in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals in 2020. Last year, the team lost at City 6-3 in the group stage and won the return match 2-1 when City was already sure of advancing.

For City, the absence of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne might play a major role in the team combination as it tries to avenge its 1-2 loss to the German last year.

The much touted Christopher Nkunku is likely to return to the frontline of Leipzig’s starting lineup after coming off the bench in the weekend in Bundesliga.

READ | Champions League: Osimhen scores, Napoli beats Frankfurt 2-0

PREDICTED 11

RB Leipzig: Blaswich - Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum - Schlager, Laimer - Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner - Silva

Manchester City: Ederson - Walker, Akanji, Ake - Rodri, Bernardo - Mahrez, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish - Haaland

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 2 | RB Leipzig: 1 | Manchester City: 1 | Draw: 0

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League clash?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on February 23 (IST). The kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the Champions League?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City round of 16 match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us