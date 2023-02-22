PREVIEW

Manchester City resumes its bid for a first Champions League title with a Round of 16 matchup with RB Leipzig, which hosts the first leg on Wednesday.

Leipzig, which is fifth in the German league and has lost only once in its last 20 games in all competitions, has pedigree in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals in 2020. Last year, the team lost at City 6-3 in the group stage and won the return match 2-1 when City was already sure of advancing.

For City, the absence of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne might play a major role in the team combination as it tries to avenge its 1-2 loss to the German last year.

The much touted Christopher Nkunku is likely to return to the frontline of Leipzig’s starting lineup after coming off the bench in the weekend in Bundesliga.

PREDICTED 11

RB Leipzig: Blaswich - Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum - Schlager, Laimer - Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner - Silva

Manchester City: Ederson - Walker, Akanji, Ake - Rodri, Bernardo - Mahrez, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish - Haaland

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 2 | RB Leipzig: 1 | Manchester City: 1 | Draw: 0

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on February 23 (IST). The kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City round of 16 match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.