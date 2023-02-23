Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City.

Nkunku - A big miss?

Leipzig’s main outlet in offence, Christopher Nkunku, is on the bench today. He’s scored 17 goals this season with three of them coming in the Champions League. Who will take charge for the German side now?

Leipzig in Bundesliga

Marco Rose’s men are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, winning 11 of the 21 matches so far.

Leipzig players arrive

Last meeting in Champions League

RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City: The last encounter between the two sides was in the 2021/22 group stage. Szoboszlai opened the scoring for the German side in the first half. Andre Silva then doubled the advantage for the Leipzig. Riyadh Mahrez found a goal but it proved too little too late for the City.

Head to Head Record

Played: 2 | RB Leipzig: 1 | Manchester City: 1 | Draw: 0

Playing XIs

Leipzig: Blaswich, Orban, Forsberg, Werner, Klostermann, Szoboszlai, Silva, Holstenberg, Schlager, Laimer, Gvadriol

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester City Lineup

TEAM NEWS 🚨



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Foden, Charles, Palmer, Lewis, Robertson#ManCitypic.twitter.com/8dPv7mxJ4G — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2023

Leipzig Lineup

Predicted Lineups

RB Leipzig: Blaswich - Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum - Schlager, Laimer - Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner - Silva

Manchester City: Ederson - Walker, Akanji, Ake - Rodri, Bernardo - Mahrez, Gundogan, Foden, Grealish - Haaland

PREVIEW

Manchester City resumes its bid for a first Champions League title with a Round of 16 matchup with RB Leipzig, which hosts the first leg on Wednesday.

Leipzig, which is fifth in the German league and has lost only once in its last 20 games in all competitions, has pedigree in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals in 2020. Last year, the team lost at City 6-3 in the group stage and won the return match 2-1 when City was already sure of advancing.

For City, the absence of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne might play a major role in the team combination as it tries to avenge its 1-2 loss to the German last year.

The much touted Christopher Nkunku is likely to return to the frontline of Leipzig’s starting lineup after coming off the bench in the weekend in Bundesliga.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League clash?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on February 23 (IST). The kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City in the Champions League?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester City round of 16 match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.