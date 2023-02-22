UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Osimhen, Di Lorenzo on target as Napoli powers past 10-man Frankfurt

The win gave the Serie A leader a two goal advantage over the Europa League holders, with the Eintracht Frankfurt

Reuters
22 February, 2023 03:22 IST
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave visiting Napoli a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in its Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

In-form Nigeria striker Osimhen, who has now scored 10 goals in his last nine games across all competitions, tapped in at the far post to give his team a 40th minute lead.

Captain Di Lorenzo doubled it from a superb backheel assist by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who made amends for his first half penalty miss.

Error-prone Frankfurt had Randal Kolo Muani sent off with a red card in the 58th and was no match for the Italians, who also hit the woodwork through Hirving Lozano.

The hosts had keeper Kevin Trapp to thank for keeping the score down, denying Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia from close range.

