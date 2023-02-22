UEFA Champions League

UCL: Do away goals count in the round of 16 of Champions League 2023?

Team Sportstar
22 February, 2023 02:08 IST
Representative Image: The away goal rule has seen several teams get eliminated despite having the same goal tally over two legs.

Representative Image: The away goal rule has seen several teams get eliminated despite having the same goal tally over two legs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The away goal rule became one of the most influential factors to decide the fate of teams in the Champions League over the years.

The away goal rule became one of the most influential factors to decide the fate of teams in the Champions League over the years. One of the most iconic moments which was the consequence of that rule was Lionel Messi’s Barcelona getting eliminated by As Roma in the Champions League 2017-18.

What is the away goal rule in the Champions League?

The away goal rule states that if two teams have scored equal goals over two (home and away) legs, then the team with the greater number of goals away, wins the contest.

Is the away goal rule still in the Champions League?

However, the away goal rule, started in the Champions League (previously called European Cup) in 1956, was done away with by UEFA, the governing body of the competition in June 2021.

When was away goal rule cancelled?

The away goal rule in the Champions League was abolished on June 24, 2021.

Why was away goal rule removed?

The away goal rule in the Champions League was removed after UEFA felt it was inappropriate ‘for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home.’

“Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of styles of play, and many different factors which have led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken the correct decision in adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home,” UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had said in a statement.

What is the new away goal rule?

According to the new rules, if the aggregate score remains level after both legs (regulation time + stoppage time), there will be two periods of extra-time, of 15 minutes each to determine the winner. If that also fails to find a winner, the match goes into penalties.

